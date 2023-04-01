Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 2.63 million [2,630,077] bags of 10-kg flour have been distributed so far at 13 free flour distribution centres across Faisalabad division, dur­ing the last 12 days. According to details shared by a spokesperson for the district administration, 1,071,567 bags have been distributed in district Fais­alabad, 808,722 bags in Jhang, 418,673 in Toba Tek Singh and 331,115 bags in district Chiniot. The free flour distribution centers remained closed here on Friday on the directions of the Punjab government which will be reopened on Saturday (April 1).