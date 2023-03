Share:

SHIKARPUR-A six-year-old child died on Friday due to snakebite while playing in the street in a suburban village of Shikarpur, Sindh. According to police, the incident occurred in Adlu Jagirani village within the jurisdiction of Daim Malik police station. The deceased child was identified as Rehan Ali. The parents went into a state of shock and grief as soon as they learnt about the death of their child.