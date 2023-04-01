Share:

KHANEWAL - District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq gave away Rs 100,000 cash award each to the seven sons and daughters of police officials on com­pleting their Hifz-e-Quran i.e memo­rizing Quran by heart here on Friday. Those who received cash awards in­cluding Zain Yousuf, Abdul Ghaffar Ja­ved, Momina Safdar, Misbah Shahzadi, Mehwish Shahzadi, Abdullah Javed and Atiq Ur Rahman were accompany­ing their parents when they received prize from the DPO under an initiative ordered by IGP Punjab Dr. Usman An­war, police spokesman said in a state­ment. The DPO placed his hand on the heads of the Hafiz-e-Quran young­sters, a traditional gesture to show affection and congratulated them on their remarkable accomplishment. He said, Quran was a complete code of life and advised youngsters to follow it in letter and spirit.

Rana Omar Farooq also congratu­lated parents for ensuring good up­bringing and training of their children despite tough police duty.