ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has approved withdrawal of the Cu­rative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Su­preme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The President gave this approval on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 48 (1) of the Constitution. Mean­while, the President signed the “Lawyers’ Welfare and Protec­tion Bill 2023” into law. He ap­proved the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution. A day earli­er prime minister approved the withdrawal of curative review petition against justice Qazi Faez Isa.