ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has approved withdrawal of the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The President gave this approval on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 48 (1) of the Constitution. Meanwhile, the President signed the “Lawyers’ Welfare and Protection Bill 2023” into law. He approved the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution. A day earlier prime minister approved the withdrawal of curative review petition against justice Qazi Faez Isa.
