QUETTA - The Balochistan cabinet on Friday formed a committee to take up the issues of non-payment of dues by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and extension in the Sui Gas lease agreement with the Federal Government. The decision to the effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo. The committee comprising provincial min­isters Syed Ehsan Shah and Zamrak Khan Achakzai Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Khan Bugti and Parliamentary Secretary Energy Mir Umar Khan Jamali will meet the federal govern­ment and PPL officials. The cabinet expressed its reserva­tions on the non-payment of dues by the PPL and decided to use all means as per Constitution and law to recover the outstanding amount.