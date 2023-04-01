Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Cabinet which met here on Friday with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair decided to include more fami­lies in the government’s free flour scheme. According to the decision, registered families in NADRA will be given free flour as one crore 58 lac families are already being provided free commodities in the Benazir In­come Support Programme.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi di­rected the provincial ministers and secretaries to continue visiting free flour distribution centres. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the efforts of provincial ministers and secretar­ies to ensure provision of free flour were praiseworthy.

The chief minister urged them to continue visiting free flour distribu­tion centres with the same diligence and spirit adding that making such visits has brought a significant im­provement in the arrangements be­ing made for the citizens in the flour distribution centres.

The cabinet also granted approval to purchase 3 lac metric tonnes of ad­ditional wheat from PASSCO.

It also gave its approval to con­stitute a commission to investigate murder attacks allegations alleged on behalf of Imran Khan. Approval was granted during the meeting to make an amendment in the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950.The cabinet also gave its nod to appoint a Transaction Adviser with regard to handing over of electricity distribution companies to the concerned province.

Approval was granted to deno­tify appointments being made on political grounds in the Livestock & Dairy Development department. Approval was granted during the meeting to denotify political ap­pointments in the Board of Direc­tors of Punjab Social Security Health Management Company. Approval was granted to make amendments in the Punjab Medium Term Finan­cial Framework(Budget Strategy) Rules 2023 and Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Society Act 1993.

The cabinet decided to grant the right to appeal to the other Author­ity besides the Secretary against con­viction on grabbing property of the Board.Approval was granted to change Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme into Free Flour Distribution Programme. Funds have been endorsed afresh to complete development schemes in the Schools Education department in the districts of Sheikhupura,Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.