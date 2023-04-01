LAHORE - The Punjab Cabinet which met here on Friday with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair decided to include more families in the government’s free flour scheme. According to the decision, registered families in NADRA will be given free flour as one crore 58 lac families are already being provided free commodities in the Benazir Income Support Programme.
Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the provincial ministers and secretaries to continue visiting free flour distribution centres. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the efforts of provincial ministers and secretaries to ensure provision of free flour were praiseworthy.
The chief minister urged them to continue visiting free flour distribution centres with the same diligence and spirit adding that making such visits has brought a significant improvement in the arrangements being made for the citizens in the flour distribution centres.
The cabinet also granted approval to purchase 3 lac metric tonnes of additional wheat from PASSCO.
It also gave its approval to constitute a commission to investigate murder attacks allegations alleged on behalf of Imran Khan. Approval was granted during the meeting to make an amendment in the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950.The cabinet also gave its nod to appoint a Transaction Adviser with regard to handing over of electricity distribution companies to the concerned province.
Approval was granted to denotify appointments being made on political grounds in the Livestock & Dairy Development department. Approval was granted during the meeting to denotify political appointments in the Board of Directors of Punjab Social Security Health Management Company. Approval was granted to make amendments in the Punjab Medium Term Financial Framework(Budget Strategy) Rules 2023 and Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Society Act 1993.
The cabinet decided to grant the right to appeal to the other Authority besides the Secretary against conviction on grabbing property of the Board.Approval was granted to change Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme into Free Flour Distribution Programme. Funds have been endorsed afresh to complete development schemes in the Schools Education department in the districts of Sheikhupura,Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.