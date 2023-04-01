Share:

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of killing of a Sikh shopkeeper Dyal Singh in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister termed the incident highly condemnable and directed the Police to take immediate steps for arresting the culprits.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister for Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel visited the residence of the killed shopkeeper in Peshawar and announced a compensation of five-hundred thousand rupees for the bereaved family.