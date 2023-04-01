Share:

ABBOTTABAD - The representatives of the association of churches of Abbottabad Friday met with the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad regarding the provision of facilities to the Christian community, security of churches and provision of stipends to the priests.

DC listened to their demands and assured them of providing all possible facilities like other citizens and assured possible support from the district administration. The delegation included the president Association of Churches Zakir Pal Hussain Advocate, Pastor Rafiq Javed, Pastor M Fayyaz, Pastor Salim Ghori, Pastor Aslam Nizak, John ejaz, elder Nazir Masih, elder Majeed Bhatti, elder Asher Gul, elder Shujauddin, Diama and others.