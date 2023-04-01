Share:

Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Saturday the demand of the full court was laughable and the Supreme Court was facing conspiracy from London.

He claimed that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia had refused to give the guarantee of Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar to the IMF while saying the international community now understood that the current government was feeble and lacked support of the common people. He expressed a view that the global community was seeing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the next ruling party.

PTI’s president said the current regime wanted to avoid polls and therefore it was talking about the formation of full court while saying the person who fled after telling lie was now ironically giving lecture to judiciary.