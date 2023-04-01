Share:

PESHAWAR - A police constable shot dead his brother, who was also a police constable after both had some verbal conflict in Naranji area of Swabi district. Shamsher Khan lodged a report with police that his sons, Amir Sher and Zar Sher had some verbal clash at home on Thursday. He said after the arguments, one of his sons, Zar Sher, asked his brother to come out of the house. He further said that when his son Amir Sher went out of the house, the sound of firing was heard and when he rushed out of the house, he saw his son Zar Sher had shot dead Amir Sher.