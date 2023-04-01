Share:

Famous British politician Michael Heseltine once said, “Bribery and corruption are like cancer that eats away at the heart of democracy, reducing it to a hollow shell.” Unfortunately, on 14th March, a deplorable incident made headlines in Pakistan media. A senior medical doctor attempted suicide by consuming dozens of sleeping pills after allegedly being asked to pay money for his transfer. He shared a detailed note before attempting suicide and unveiled the names of those involved in the illegal activity.

This incident highlights the pervasiveness of corruption in Pakistan, where a country that is likely heading towards debt default, a senior medical officer who hasn’t got his own house and hardly manages monthly expenses from his salary, is made to attempt suicide for taking a huge amount of bribe just for a transfer. It is not difficult to imagine how difficult life is for a common man living in the same society, where the inflation rate has jumped above 40%. Pakistan has also been included among the top ten countries that have significantly declined in the Corruption Perception Index for 2022, slipping from 117 out of 180 countries to 140, receiving the worst score in a decade.

Corruption and bribery are serious issues that can have a significant impact on individuals, organizations, and society as a whole. The Sindh Government should take immediate action to investigate this matter thoroughly and hold those responsible for the doctor’s suicide attempt accountable for their actions. This includes identifying and punishing any officials who engaged in corrupt practices, as well as implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In addition to taking corrective actions, the government should also take a proactive approach to address corruption and bribery in the public sector. This could involve implementing stronger regulations and oversight mechanisms, providing more training and support for healthcare professionals, and increasing transparency and accountability in the allocation of resources and funding.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.