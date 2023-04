Share:

FAISALABAD - Additional Dis­trict & Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid Khan awarded four-year imprisonment to a man found guilty in a rape case. Accord­ing to the prosecution, one Usman Pervez had raped a woman in 2018. The Millat Town police had registered a case and submitted challan in the court. The court also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on the convict. In case of default on pay­ment of the fine, he would have to undergo further six months im­prisonment.