RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Friday observed that it is unfortunate for this country that whoever comes to power tends to retaliate against political opponents. The investigators should speed up the process of verification of sketches of kidnappers of Zubair Ahmed Khan, the advisor to former CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). If NADRA failed in verifying the sketches of kidnappers then the court will summon Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik for knowing the reason behind the delay,” the judge remarked.

The court also directed the police investigators to show the sketches of kidnappers to the petitioner once verified from NADRA. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Abdul Aziz Chaudhry remarked this while hearing a petition filed for recovery of Zubair Ahmed Khan, Chairman CM Complaint Cell, who had been abducted some three weeks ago from outside of his house. Sardar Abdul Razziq Khan, the counsel for petitioner, argued before the court that it has been three weeks since the father of his client was missing and police and other law enforcement agencies have failed in even sharing any of his whereabouts. He added no department is ready to take responsibility or share details about cases against Zubair Ahmed Khan. “This silence on part of departments is shameful,” the lawyer said.

To this, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz refrained the counsel from adopting an emotional stance against the institutions and departments of the country. “Criticizing the institutions and departments in every incident and case is not a good thing,” the justice said. Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz observed, “It is very bad that those in power use to victimize the opponents and today they (PTI) are facing the same situation they had created for their political opponents during power.” The justice also asked from investigators of police about the recent development in the Zubair Ahmed Khan kidnapping case to which the investigation officer replied that they had forwarded the sketches of the accused to NADRA for verification but had not received any report so far. The IO added police are also waiting for the issuance of a geofencing report of the crime scene.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice gave police the last chance for obtaining the verification and geofencing reports from NADRA and authorities concerned and postponed the hearing till April 7, 2023. It may be noted that Saad Ahmed, the son of Zubair Khan, filed a petition before LHC Rawalpindi Bench for recovery of his missing father while making federal and provincial governments, Secretary Interior, Secretary Defense, IG Punjab, DG FIA and DG Anti Corruption Department as respondents.