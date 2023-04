Share:

LAHORE - A district and sessions court in the Punjab capital approved extension in interim bails of several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case regarding the death of a PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah. Ad­ditional Sessions Judge Muhammad Bilal Baig has extended the bail for Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mahmoodur Rashid and other PTI leaders, who also ap­peared in the court, till April 13.