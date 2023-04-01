Share:

A sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended till April 13 interim bail of PTI’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case relating to inciting the masses and blocking road.

Additional Sessions Judge Rana Mudassor heard the plea. Accused Fawad Chaudhry and Shibly Faraz did not appeared in court. The court ordered Shah Mahmood Qureshi to join the investigation process.

During proceedings, the judge asked Qureshi’s lawyer that PTI vice chairman was not joining the investigation. However, the counsel said Qureshi was ready to join the investigations but he did not have any knowledge about the investigation officer. He said Qureshi was busy in Islamabad for the last three days.

The court kept Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz’s bail requests in waiting. The accused were booked by Racecourse police station.