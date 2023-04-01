Share:

KARACHI-The Additional Sessions Court of Mirpur Mathelo has ordered registration of FIR against 10 police officials on charges of murdering a child during raid on a village. According to media, The judge passed the order on a petition filed against members of a police team , under former SHO of Khanpur Mahar, that raided Long Gadani village 20 days ago in search of criminals and allegedly killed a small girl during torture over villagers during search of criminals.

The police torture sparked protest by Gadani clansmen led by a social activist Momal Gadani who accused the policemen of killing Zainab Gadani. Momal Gadani also filed the petition against the police officials at Ghotki sessions court from where the case was transferred to Mirpur Mathelo.