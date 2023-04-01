Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested nine terrorists of banned organisations during combing operations in different districts of the province, this was revealed on Friday. Accord­ing to the CTD sources, the terrorists were identi­fied as Nazir, Fahad, Arshad, Usman, Sher Muham­mad, Tahir, Wazir and Abdul Rasheed. They were held from Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sargodha. Explosives, arms and equipment for making sui­cide jackets were recovered from them. “The terrorist networks wanted to carry out attacks in sensitive districts,” the CTD officials said. “As many as 340 combing and search operations have been carried out across the province during the ongoing week,” they added. “During these opera­tions, 41 suspects have been arrested. In the fight against terrorism, the CTD will continue operat­ing at every level,” they vowed.