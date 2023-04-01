Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan customs intelligence on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle 8103-kg expired honey in Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

According to customs officials, the smugglers planned to sell the expired honey in the market after changing the expiry date as the officials have confiscated an expiry date machine as well. The official said that the recovered machine and honey are worth more than Rs 2 crore. In a separate raid, the customs officials recovered 30140kg Kenyan black tea from a warehouse in the Site area Haroonabad.

The black tea recovered by the customs officials is worth Rs 3.6 crore. The total value of the recovered items is Rs 5.7 crore. The customs officials have registered FIRs against all the accused under the customs act.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs in a grand operation seized non-duty paid goods worth over Rs160 million in Karachi. The raids were carried out in different areas of Karachi by Pakistan Customs’ anti-smuggling team.

In an action on a tip-off in Liaquatabad, the Pakistan customs team recovered smuggled gutka, cigarettes and chalia (betel nuts) in huge quantities from a bus. The record items are said to be worth Rs26 million.