QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner, Quetta, Shehak Baloch, has said that all possible mea­sures were being adopted to provide essential com­modities to the citizens at subsidised rates. These views were expressed by him during inspection of “Ramzan Susta Bazar” at Meezan Chowk and Joint Road areas of Quetta on Thursday. He said that pur­pose of setting up Ramzan Susta Bazars was to make it possible to provide es­sential items of daily use to the people at subsidised rates. He said that on the directives of provincial gov­ernment, Ramzan Bachat bazaars had been set up in different areas of the prov­ince to provide relief to the people, adding that meat, vegetables, fruits and other items were being provided to the people at subsidised rates in the Ramzan Susta Bazars.