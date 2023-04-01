QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner, Quetta, Shehak Baloch, has said that all possible measures were being adopted to provide essential commodities to the citizens at subsidised rates. These views were expressed by him during inspection of “Ramzan Susta Bazar” at Meezan Chowk and Joint Road areas of Quetta on Thursday. He said that purpose of setting up Ramzan Susta Bazars was to make it possible to provide essential items of daily use to the people at subsidised rates. He said that on the directives of provincial government, Ramzan Bachat bazaars had been set up in different areas of the province to provide relief to the people, adding that meat, vegetables, fruits and other items were being provided to the people at subsidised rates in the Ramzan Susta Bazars.
Share:
Staff Reporter
April 01, 2023
Share: