FAISALABAD - Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi awarded death sentence in a robbery-cum-murder case on Friday. According to the prosecution, one Umair Shahzad had killed a man Kifayat over resistance during a robbery two years ago. Millat Town po­lice had registered a case and submitted challan in the court. After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death penalty to Umair under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. The court also awarded 13-year imprisonment to the convict under other sections. The court also di­rected the convict to pay Rs 500,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment.

DRUG-DEALER AWARDED 10-YEAR IMPRISONMENT

Additional District and Sessions Judge Inam Ela­hi awarded 10-year imprisonment to a drug-deal­er in a narcotics case on Friday. According to the prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Ihsan alias Baba Shani and a heavy quantity of drugs was recovered from him last year. The D-Type police station staff had arrested the accused and submitted challan in the court.