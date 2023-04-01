Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said the federal government was unable to hold elections on time and MQM-P’s demands were not the tools of blackmailing.

Addressing a presser, he said Press Club could hold elections on time but the federal government could not adding that a common man was not being represented in the parliament but [influential] families were. “Whenever the PPP and the PML-N face difficulties, they play province cards”, he added.

He went on to say that it was claimed that MQM started language-based violence in Sindh adding that, on the contrary, the violence ended when the MQM took the reins. “MQM-P was aware of the agreement inked with the PPP and we lost political capital as we stroke the agreement”, he added. The MQM-P had enjoyed, he said, a friendly relationship with the Awami National Party (ANP).

He maintained that Sindhis believed that the MQM-P had inked a deal with the PPP but they were just our demands which include [recovery of] missing party members, and [conduct] census. Putting your demands forward is not akin to blackmailing”, he added. Polarisation in the country increased, he said, whenever it held transparent elections. 

