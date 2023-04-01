Share:

BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of Deputy Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jap­pa, solid steps are being taken to stop hoarding and overpricing from the district during the holy month of Ram­zan. The Price Control Magistrates are active in the field. From March 1 to March 31, Price Control Magistrates visited 22,528 shops to inspect the price and quality of food items. A fine of Rs 2,981,000 was imposed on the spot for overpricing and hoarding, FIRs were registered against 29 per­sons, 58 shops were sealed and 399 persons were arrested.

The Price Control Magistrates have been directed to ensure sale of that the food items are sold at a fixed price and the price lists are displayed in a prominent place so that the consum­ers do not face any problems. Assis­tant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis to monitor the fruit and vegetable auc­tions in order to mitigate artificial in­flation during Ramzan.