Share:

RENALA KHURD - Four dacoits were killed by firing of their own ac­complices during an encounter with police here on Friday. Police said seven unidentified robbers were looting people at Ram Pershad Pull when, on informa­tion, police reached the spot. On seeing the offi­cials, the accused start­ed firing on them which was returned. Resul­tantly, four dacoits were gunned down by the fir­ing of their own accom­plices while the three others fled away. Police recovered motorcycles and weapons besides shifting the bodies to a local hospital.