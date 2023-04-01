Share:

Four soldiers were martyred when a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces at Jalgai Sector in District Kech of Balochistan.

According to media wing of Pakistan Army, the martyrs were indentified as Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

Necessary contact with Iranian side is being made for effective action against terrorists on the Iranian side and to prevent such incidents in future.