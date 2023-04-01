Share:

PeSHAWAR - In a major breakthrough in the province, Justice Rooh Ul Amin Khan became the chief justice of Peshawar High Court for one day as he took oath on Friday as acting Chief Justice and surprisingly retired on the same day. In this connection, a full court reference was held in his honour that included the participation of Senior Judge Justice Musrat Hilali, Advocate General, and Additional Attorney General including Bar Presidents and lawyers. Addressing the full court reference, Rooh Ul Amin Khan said as Judge, he tried his best to deliver justice.

“I am grateful to the lawyers who have respected me during my services.” The role of lawyers in the restoration of the judiciary was prominent, the Acting CJ said, adding that a strong judiciary requires a strong bar. equipping the judiciary with modern facilities was the need of the hour, he highlighted.

“I have tried to provide basic facilities to the prisoners, including virtual courts,” Rooh Ul Amin said, adding that he had provided biometric and other basic facilities for inmates in various jails.

The prisoners were connected to the courts through video link, he added. Acting Chief Justice Rooh ul Amin Khan was born on April 1, 1961, at Chamkani Peshawar, and completed his LL.B from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar. He was enlisted as Advocate NWFP Bar Council, Pakistan in 1986. In 2001, he was enlisted as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad Pakistan Bar Council. Rooh ul Amin Khan was elevated to the Bench as Additional Judge on July 2012 and was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 2014.