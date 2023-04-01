Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb on Friday urged the Supreme Court to form a full court bench to hear a case regarding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for averting any constitutional crisis in the country.

The proceedings of the case regarding the polls’ delay started with a nine-member bench, whose strength had now been relegated to three judges only, the minis­ter said while talking to the media outside the Su­preme Court.

Marri­yum said Justice Ijaz-ul-Ah­san, who had recused himself from hearing the sou moto case regarding the polls delay, should not be part of the bench hearing the contempt case. She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement member par­ties had already called for the constitution of a full bench for the case as the three-member bench had become “controversial”. There was an impression that the three-member bench had lost its credi­bility, she added. Refer­ring to the circular issued by the SC registrar, she said it was the “decision of one person”. Castigat­ing Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan, the minister said a “men­tally sick person” wanted to set the whole country on fire by creating chaos and anarchy.

In the first place, he con­cocted the story of a ci­pher while waving a paper in a party rally and then il­legally dissolved the Na­tional Assembly to prevent his ouster from power in the wake of the no-confi­dence motion moved by the then-opposition.

“This mentally sick per­son also forced the speak­er and deputy speaker of the National Assembly to take unconstitutional ac­tions,” she said, adding Im­ran Khan’s false narrative of the “regime change con­spiracy” had been fully ex­posed before the people.

Marriyum said Imran Khan gave shelter to the terrorists at Zaman Park, who attacked the police who were trying to imple­ment the court orders. The PTI leader in fact wanted rioting and “dead bodies” as his sole objective was to create chaos in the coun­try, she added.