ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs208,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 208,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 601 to Rs 178,927 from Rs 178,326, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 164,016 from Rs 163,466. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2270 and Rs 1946.15 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $1981 against its sale at $1971, the association reported.