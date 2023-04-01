Share:

LAHORE - Acting as Chancellor of the public sector univer­sities, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday approved key appointments in various universities in Punjab. According to the details, the governor nominated Prof. Dr. Kha­lid Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Information and Media Studies as Pro Vice Chancellor of Punjab University for three years or till his superan­nuation, whichever is earlier. He assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar to Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regu­lar incumbent, whichever is earlier. The gov­ernor assigned additional charge of the post of Treasurer to Mutee-ur Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of Business Adminis­tration, University of Mianwali for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever is earlier. The governor also directed the administrative department and the university to complete the process of appointment of a regular incumbent to the post of Treasurer within the period of ad­ditional charge. Governor Punjab assigned the additional charge of the post of Treasurer, Em­erson University, Multan to Dr. Abdul Mueed, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for a pe­riod of six months or the arrival of a permanent incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Along with this, the governor also directed the Higher Education Department to initiate the recruitment process for selection of regular in­cumbents to the post of Treasurer during this additional charge period as per law and service statutes.