LAHORE - Acting as Chancellor of the public sector universities, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday approved key appointments in various universities in Punjab. According to the details, the governor nominated Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Information and Media Studies as Pro Vice Chancellor of Punjab University for three years or till his superannuation, whichever is earlier. He assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar to Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University for a period of six months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier. The governor assigned additional charge of the post of Treasurer to Mutee-ur Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of Business Administration, University of Mianwali for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever is earlier. The governor also directed the administrative department and the university to complete the process of appointment of a regular incumbent to the post of Treasurer within the period of additional charge. Governor Punjab assigned the additional charge of the post of Treasurer, Emerson University, Multan to Dr. Abdul Mueed, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for a period of six months or the arrival of a permanent incumbent, whichever is earlier.
Along with this, the governor also directed the Higher Education Department to initiate the recruitment process for selection of regular incumbents to the post of Treasurer during this additional charge period as per law and service statutes.