Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to keep the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel unchanged for next fortnightly starting from April 1, 2023.

In a short televised address, Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar said that it has been decided to re­duce the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs 10 per liter each. “The regulatory Authori­ty has recommended an increase in the prices of petrol and HSD, however, with the permission of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif it has been decided to maintain its prices,” Ishaq Dar said. The prices will remain the same till April 15, he added.

Diesel is widely used in transport and agricul­tural sectors. The reduction in its price could have brought inflationary impact down and a relief for farmers as the crop sowing season has kicked off.

The government has kept the price of HSD un­changed at the existing price of Rs 293 per liter for next fortnight. It has also been decided to main­tain the price of Petrol at Rs 272 per liter.

With fresh reduction of Rs 10 per liter, the price of kerosene oil has come down to Rs 180.29 per li­ter from earlier price of Rs 190.29 per liter.

The government has imposed Rs 10 per liter in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) from Rs 184.68 per liter to Rs 174.68 per liter. The pric­es of oil in international market have decreased during the last two weeks, however, the in the past 13 days, the US dollar has appreciated by Rs4.66 against Pakistani rupee.