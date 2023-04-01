Share:

The developer of ChatGPT, OpenAl, announced the release of a more potent version of the technology on Tuesday named GPT-4. Sam Altman, the company’s co-founder, claimed that it was the “most capable and aligned model yet, capable of using both words and images.”

Elon Musk was overwhelmed by the news and voiced concern about how Al would affect the future of the labor market for people. Musk was replying to a tweet that mentioned ChatGPT-4 passing several exams. “What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink” Musk wrote in his tweet.

Neuralink is a company founded by Mr. Musk in 2016 that develops chips that can be implanted into human beings’ brains. The most recent step in OpenAI’s endeavor to scale up deep learning is GPT-4, a sizable multimodal model that accepts image and text inputs and emits text outputs. While less effective than humans in many real-world situations, GPT-4 performs at a human level on a variety of academic and professional benchmarks.

KOIL ALLAHDAD,

Kashmore.