Share:

RAWALPINDI - Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has directed doctors and paramedical staff to provide adequate health facilities to patients in government run hospitals.

“The people associated with the public health sector should work with the spirit of human service and improve their skills and efficiency in the available resources to significantly improve the provision of medical facilities to the masses,” he added. Dr Jamal Nasir expressed these views while visiting Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospitals at Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan and Sohawa here on Friday.

The minister was received by medical superintendents of the three teaching hospitals, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan and other paramedical staff upon his arrival in the hospitals. Dr Jamal Nasir inspected various departments of the hospitals and asked the patients and their attendants about the health facilities being provided to them by the government. He also checked medical equipment and took a briefing about the function of the machinery by the concerned doctors.

He visited emergency wards, laboratories and general wards and also checked the stock of medicines. He also reviewed the sanitation arrangements in the hospitals. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that there is room for improvement in the facilities available in the laboratories in the government treatment centers and, in this regard, the health department is taking steps under a comprehensive policy. He said that the people associated with the health sector are actually serving humanity and the prayers of the suffering patients and their families can also be gathered with gentle attitude and good manners.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is paying special attention to public health and there is no room for any negligence or inattention. He said that all the prisoners in the jails in Punjab have been tested for AIDS, Hepatitis AB and C and many diseases including TB. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that people should be made aware of various diseases and preventive measures. He said that surprise visits are being made to all government treatment centres across the province and strict action is being taken in case of negligence and mismanagement.