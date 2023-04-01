Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad on Friday converted a non-bailable arrest war­rant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan into a bailable one in a woman judge threatening case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan announced the verdict after hearing arguments on warrant review peti­tion filed by the former premier.

The Sessions judge also ordered the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000. It may be mentioned here that a senior Civil Judge had issued non-bailable ar­rest warrants against Imran Khan till March 29, while Imran Khan had challenged the verdict.

Yesterday, the District and Sessions court in Islamabad suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for 24 hours. PTI chief’s lawyers Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court for a review appeal hearing against a non-bailable arrest warrant in a female judge ‘threatening’ remarks case. Chaudhry, while highlighting the flaws in the decision of issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant for his client, pleaded with the Islamabad court to suspend it.