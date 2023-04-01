Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in two separate murder cases and put them behind the bars, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The arrests were made by the investigators of Homicide Investigation Units of Police Stations Shams Colony and Bani Gala while further investigation was on, he said. According to him, a team of investigators of HIU of PS Shamas Colony carried out a raid and held a murder suspect identified as Muhammad Jalil.

He said that earlier police had registered a murder case on the complaint of Muhammad Hanif who stated that his elder brother Muhammad Ayub was stabbed to death by the accused namely Jalil, Nadir, Fazal, Naseem and Qasim with a sharp dagger. Upon receiving the application, the Shams Colony Police team registered a case FIR no. 162 under section 302/34 PPC. Following occurrence of the incident, a special investigation team was constituted.

The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Jalil, while further investigation is underway, he said. Likewise, investigators of HIU of Bani Gala have arrested an accused involved in murder case, he said. He said a citizen namely Sajid Mehmood reported to PS Bani Gala that he along with his brothers Abid Hussain and Waqar Abbasi was busy in construction work on their land when all of a sudden three persons Ali, Ikhlaq and Faizan appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

Resultantly, Akhlaq suffered bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding. Police spokesman said that a case was registered against the accused while police teams were constituted to arrest the culprits. He said that an accused namely Faizan was rounded up by the police investigators after hectic efforts and obtained his physical remand from a court of law for further investigation. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the efforts of investigators of HIU for netting two murder suspects. He said that Islamabad capital police adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Separately, officials of PS Sangjani arrested two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition from their possession, according to police spokesman. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, a Sangjani police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Zohaib and Usman. Police team also recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and added that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.