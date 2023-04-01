Share:

FAISALABAD - Additional Dis­trict & Sessions Judge Mansoor Atta awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case, registered by Nishat Abad police station. Ac­cording to the prosecu­tion, convict Muham­mad Farhan had shot dead his co-worker over a monetary dis­pute some time ago. The judge pronounced the verdict after re­cording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The court also imposed one mil­lion rupees fine on the convict. In case of de­fault on payment, he would have to undergo further imprisonment.