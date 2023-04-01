Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry paid a visit to the Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) in Peshawar on Friday, where he reviewed services at the OPD, Accident and Emergency, Radiology Department, Patient Facilitation Centre, and various other wards. He introduced himself to the patients and attendants and enquired about the facilities and difficulties.

During the visit, the chief secretary was given a detailed briefing on the hospital’s facilities, development issues, and financial resources. Zubair Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Hospital Director Dr Shahzad Faisal, Prof Dr Shahzad Akbar and other officials were also present.

The chief secretary expressed his satisfaction over the hospital’s facilities and quality care and stated that institution based practice benefits both the hospital and the patients. He stated that other models must be developed to better accommodate the growing number of patients in hospital outpatient departments (OPDs) so that the hospital can focus more on inpatients. KP CS stated that steps will be taken to alleviate the hospital’s financial difficulties and that the matter will be taken up with federal institutions. He also discussed doctor demands and stated that efforts should be made to solve the problems of both doctors and patients on a priority basis.