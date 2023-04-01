Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has taken notice of clashes among prisoners at the Central Jail Peshawar and instructed the KP Inspector General of Prisons to submit an urgent report into incident. According to an official handout, issued here on Friday, the caretaker minister has ordered stern action against responsible people to avoid such incidents in future. He directed the jail administration to perform their responsibilities and duties more effectively.