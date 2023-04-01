Share:

The district administration of Lahore on Friday announced the new timings for eateries and bakeries during the holy month of Ramadan — which were changed last year due to the worsening smog situation.

Last year in December, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the early closure of markets and restaurants as the provincial capital is one of the most affected cities by smog.

The orders remained imposed with some modifications made on January 20 and March 30 until now.

The timings have now been revised according to which, the restaurants and eateries will be allowed to operate from iftar till 6am the next morning, while the bakeries will be allowed to operate till 1am from their opening time.

“Dedicated medical stores and pharmacies (to the extent of medicines), hospitals, laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, milk shops, tandoors, puncture shops shall remain exempted" from the restriction of timings, a notification issued by Lahore District Commissioner Rafia Haider stated.

The notification stated that the old timings will be reverted after Ramadan and Eid holidays.

It further stated that any business found in violation of this order shall be proceeded against as per directions of the LHC.