QUETTA - Levies force Jhal Magsi claimed to have apprehended proclaimed offend­ers in two different operations conducted during crackdown launched against proclaimed offenders and miscreants in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan province on Friday. Following the directions of Ya­sir Hussain, Deputy Commissioner, Jhal Magsi, staff of levies force, Jhal Magsi under the supervision of Risaldar Major, Levies Force, Jhal Magsi, Abdul Ha­keem Abro arrested proclaimed offenders namely Khadim Hussain son of Haji Khan.