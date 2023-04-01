QUETTA - Levies force Jhal Magsi claimed to have apprehended proclaimed offenders in two different operations conducted during crackdown launched against proclaimed offenders and miscreants in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan province on Friday. Following the directions of Yasir Hussain, Deputy Commissioner, Jhal Magsi, staff of levies force, Jhal Magsi under the supervision of Risaldar Major, Levies Force, Jhal Magsi, Abdul Hakeem Abro arrested proclaimed offenders namely Khadim Hussain son of Haji Khan.
Share:
Staff Reporter
April 01, 2023
Share: