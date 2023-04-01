Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday accepted the post-arrest bail of former XEN Rana Muhammad Iqbal Ashraf in a bribery case offered to ex-secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The court also ordered the accused to submit Rs100,000 surety bonds against the bail. LHC judge Justice Shah­ram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the case. Advocate Muhammad Qaiser Amin Rana represented Rana Iqbal Ashraf. According to prosecutor, the accused offered bribe to ex-principal secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti for the choice posting. However, advocate Amin Rana contended that police extracted state­ment invoking section 164 from the accused under duress. The statement taken under duress has no legal value, he added. He went on to say that the prosecution had no other proof except the statement given under pressure by his client. The government prosecutor, however, opposed the bail plea and told the court that the accused’s properties and all record during his posting was being checked by the authorities.