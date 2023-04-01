Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed bakeries to operate till 1am, during Ramazan. Justice Sha­hid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions, filed by one Haroon Fa­rooq and others. During the proceedings, the court observed that underpasses were being made instead of remodeling the roads. These underpasses were not helping solve problems, remarked the court. The court directed the au­thorities concerned for submitting a report in this regard. The court also insisted that it was mandatory to enhance the capacity of the traf­fic police and they should be provided cameras and other equipment. The court also ordered for appointment of environmental ambassador and sought names from the Water and Environ­mental Commission on the next date of hear­ing. The court also ordered LDA to impose fine on persons involved in making illegal parking stands around Emporium Mall.