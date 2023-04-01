ISLAMABAD    -    Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Friday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of attacking the ju­diciary after the Supreme Court’s ruling that Imran Khan’s actions were in a violation of the Consti­tution.

In a scathing response to Imran’s tweet, Maryam Nawaz shared a vid­eo and asked “who threw shoes at the photos of judg­es when Imran was given the title of ‘Ab­rogator of the con­stitution,’ and who parked trucks outside the courts. 

Maryam went on to say that the disgrace that Imran’s facilitators had brought to themselves would follow the latter as he[Imran] would not be able to relieve himself from the ev­er-lasting insult.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz, announced the relaunch of the Mus­lim Students Federation (MSF), a student organization that played a crucial role in Pakistan’s creation. Maryam invited interested students to join the MSF by using a link or scanning a QR code mentioned in her Twitter account.

Nawaz Sharif calls for full court in Punjab, KP elections case

She said that the organization aimed to become the most vibrant and progressive student body, em­powering students to rebuild Paki­stan by realizing its full potential.