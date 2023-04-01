Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on Friday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of attacking the ju­diciary after the Supreme Court’s ruling that Imran Khan’s actions were in a violation of the Consti­tution.

In a scathing response to Imran’s tweet, Maryam Nawaz shared a vid­eo and asked “who threw shoes at the photos of judg­es when Imran was given the title of ‘Ab­rogator of the con­stitution,’ and who parked trucks outside the courts.

Maryam went on to say that the disgrace that Imran’s facilitators had brought to themselves would follow the latter as he[Imran] would not be able to relieve himself from the ev­er-lasting insult.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz, announced the relaunch of the Mus­lim Students Federation (MSF), a student organization that played a crucial role in Pakistan’s creation. Maryam invited interested students to join the MSF by using a link or scanning a QR code mentioned in her Twitter account.

She said that the organization aimed to become the most vibrant and progressive student body, em­powering students to rebuild Paki­stan by realizing its full potential.