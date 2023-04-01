Share:

KHYBER - A minor boy got injured yesterday following a mine explosion in the area of Kohi Ghundi hill, Malikdin Khel, sub-division Bara . According to details, Aziz Afridi, ten, was wandering around a nearby hills when he stepped on a mine hidden by unknown militants. As a result, it exploded with a loud bang, injuring the child. Locals rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the nearest health centre for treatment. Residents reported that during the last two decades of militancy in Bara, militants planted mines in mountains and hilly areas.