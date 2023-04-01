Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sharing the government’s plan to avoid water insecurity in the country, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah has proposed to pass a motion in the National Assembly to allocate minimum 15 percent of GDP for water resources.

“A motion should be passed in the house to allocate minimum 15 percent of GDP for water resources,” the Minister proposed to Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar while responding on a call-attention notice in the session here yesterday.

The minister, responding to a question about a letter to India in response to its letter, said that a high level meeting with the consultation of Prime Minister is working on it.

India has proposed amendment to the Indus Water Treaty 1960 through intergovernmental negotiations between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Earlier, the house was informed that the government is endeavouring to compensate farmers through introduction of innovative technologies, seeds and other measures to boost up production of food crops. Responding to a question during Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary Food Security Ahmed Raza, said the country has been facing a shortfall between production and consumption of wheat since the last three years and its availability is being ensured through imports.

He said around two billion dollars have been spent on the import of 2.6 million metric tons of wheat to cater the national requirement.