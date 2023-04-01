Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Members of the National Assembly on Friday sought probe into alleged corrupt practices in including applicants’ names among successful Hajj pilgrims after taking bribes from the masses not qualifying Hajj balloting.

MNAs Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Sheikh Fayyaz-Ud-Din during the question hour session made queries pertaining to the criteria of posting staff on Hajj duties and alleged corruption made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in including names of Hujjaj in the list of successful pilgrims of the ballot respectively. Dr Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) queried the Minister for Religious Affairs to apprise the house that the staff who already made three Hajj pilgrims was sent again or not to avoid discrimination of other employees to render official duties during Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia. She also asked him to clear policy details in this regard.