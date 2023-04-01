Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) on Friday launched a dedicated helpline on ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ (TDOV) to celebrate the special day. Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik inaugurated the helpline with transgender attendants. In the past, Nadra has also launched a number of other initiatives to enhance registration and maximize facilitation for transgender community, according to a statement issued by the authority.

Regional Head Offices (RHOs) of the authority have also conducted sensitization trainings for the staff across the country to strengthen their abilities for providing information and support on obtaining identity documents to members of transgender community, it added. Chairman Nadra, while expressing his views on the occasion, said that the most unique feature of the dedicated helpline was the deployment of transgender employees of the authority to answer the calls. “We want to provide a supportive and welcoming environment for transgender persons so that they are able to obtain their identity documents and access the services they need to thrive,” he said.

Malik hoped that this dedicated helpline will go a long way in ensuring that transgender community can claim their rightful place and are able to register and derive dividends from government schemes. Nadra’s RHOs engaged local organizations for mobilizing transgender persons to register themselves at Nadra registration centres and at locally deployed mobile registration vans. In addition to the helpline, Nadra has launched a number of other initiatives for transgender community, including but not limited to free of cost first computerized national identity card (CNIC), provision of jobs to transgender persons in the authority, and recognition of a ‘guru’ for registration of transgender persons.

Nadra led a nationwide registration and awareness campaign since 2021 themed as ‘Trans Rights are Human Rights’, while 39 sensitization and training sessions have already been conducted for Nadra staff. Nadra has also nominated focal persons for facilitation of transgender persons at all its centres across Pakistan.