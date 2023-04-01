Share:

Says two out of three judges of Supreme Court’s bench gave every verdict against him n Claims decisions of the bench turned a good nation into beggars.

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday called for for­mation of a full court in Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KP) polls delay case, stating that two out of three judg­es of Supreme Court’s bench have given every verdict against him.

Addressing a news conference, the for­mer premier claimed that the decisions of these benches had put Pakistan on the brink of destruction and de­manded answers from retired judges on why he was disqualified.

Mr Sharif added that this was not just an is­ sue of a truck driver, but a na­tional issue that required a full court. He urged the na­tion to open eyes to the hid­eous joke being played in the country, stating that the decisions of the bench had turned a good nation into beggars. The PML-N supre­mo also spoke about his par­ty’s achievements during his tenure, claiming that they had ended load shedding and terrorism in 2017. He warned that the recent deci­sions could take the country to an uncertain place and said that people needed to take a stand. Mr Sharif criticised the lack of funds for medicines for the poor and accused the judges of giving judgments for the sake of one man. He also questioned why Justice Shaukat Siddiqui and Gen­eral (Rtd) Bajwa’s words did not deserve a Suo motu, stat­ing that the country was be­ing run on their own wishes. In conclusion, Mr Sharif called on the nation to take a pledge not to allow such decisions to be made and prayed to Allah to save the country from them.