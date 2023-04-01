Share:

On Tuesday, a new policy on the acceptance and disposal of Toshakana gifts has been passed by the federal cabinet. According to the new policy, the gifts or the presents given to the government functionaries by foreign dignitaries exceeding $300 will become state property, and if any of gifts taken from Toshakana is required to be reported as well as deposited in Toshakana within the duration of 30 days of receiving the gifts without further delays.

It is expected that the government will strengthen these policies of Toshakana so that no more personal improvement occurs at the cost of the state.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.