ISLAMABAD - The Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi gave a go-ahead on Friday to give magisterial powers to the field officers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) for an effective price control at rest areas of motorways and national highways networks across the province. Earlier, the responsibility to regulate prices on motorways’ service areas was with respective district administrations while motorways came under the purview of NHA and people were suffering due to shifting of responsibilities between both government authorities.

However, an important meeting was held between Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi at Chief Minister’s House in which it was decided to assign magisterial powers to concerned general managers and senior officers of NHA with an objective of controlling high prices of food items provided at service areas and rest areas located alongside the motorways and national Highways network.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary Communications Muhammad Khurram Agha, chief secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D, and other high ranking officials. The meeting agreed to undertake strict measures to control axle load limit for protection of NHA network. During the meeting, Federal Minister Asad Mahmood emphasized upon the need of speedy issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in a sophisticated way and said it will help to curtail travelling of unfit vehicles on national highways.

He said our endeavour is to provide all possible travelling and civic amenities to the users of motorways and national highways and the govt is committed to provide environment friendly road network to the travellers. The federal minister added that necessary measures are being taken to control accidents on roads and provide safe travelling facilities to masses. Caretaker chief minister Punjab assured the federal minister that Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation during construction of Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali MM Road. The chief minister commended the efforts of National Highway Authority for keeping road network in good condition.