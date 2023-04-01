Share:

RAWALPINDI - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between Onnuri unmanned Aerial Vehicle Company South Korea and PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to establish the training centre for the usage of drone technology in precision agriculture and related fields. Asserting it a milestone for the country to popularize drone technology in agriculture and related fields Prof. Dr. Qamar-uzZaman said that this center will not only provide trained manpower for unmanned aerial vehicles locally but also create job opportunities for Pakistani youth internationally. He said that it is a need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia ties to promote modern agricultural technology to resolve the issues faced by the farmers.

Precision agriculture is a key to increase per acre production, eliminate poverty and ensure food security, he said. Vice Chancellor said that PMASAAUR has established a Smart IoT Farm with an aim to promote digital and precision agriculture in the country which will enable Pakistan to not only become self-sufficient in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products.