LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has said the di­vision within and among the institutions could bring disaster in the country. Talking to JI workers at Mansoorah on Friday, he said the parliamentar­ians and judges of the top court must shun their mutual differences and take steps for the better­ment of the masses and the country. He said the enemies of Pakistan wanted to create Syria and Yemen like situation here. The national economy was on the verge of collapse and political parties were not seeming ready to shun away the war, he said. The IMF, he added, was dictating its terms and rulers were admitting them without any hesi­tation, ignoring the interests of the people who stood in queues in every city for the bag of flours. He said the people were burning in the fire of law­lessness along with inflation and unemployment. He held the incumbent and formers governments equally responsible for the crises. He said the present situation had not emerge suddenly as it was results of decades long bad-governance and corruption. The JI chief said the country could not needed foreign loan and it could be put on the track by eliminating interest-based economy, checking corruption and making the fair distribution of resources possible. But the rulers were not willing for it as they wanted to keep the status quo and corrupt system intact, he added. He said the objective to transform Pakistan into welfare state could be achieved by establishing rule of law and Islamic system based on the teachings of Holy Quran and Sun­nah. He said only JI had the ability to bring the real change. He appealed to the masses to vote for the JI to get rid of corrupt system.